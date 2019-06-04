Green Bay road changing name in honor of Paul McCartney concert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — City Deck Court will be changing its name temporarily for Paul McCartney’s visit Saturday.

Downtown Green Bay, Inc., with the help of the City Department of Public Works, is renaming City Deck Court to Abbey Road in celebration.

The Abbey Road street sign will be unveiled Wednesday, June 5 at 10:30 a.m. between The Flats on the Fox and CityDeck Landing apartments.

Dine on the Deck will be decorated with a British theme to kick off Beatlemania.

Fridays on the Fox will also join the celebration by featuring a Beatles tribute band, The BriTins, as well as a recreated Abbey Road and a Beatles-themed VW Van.

Paul McCartney’s concert will begin at 8 p.m. at Lambeau Saturday. Click here for more information about Lambeau preparing for McCartney’s visit.