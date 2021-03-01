Green Bay road construction poses obstacle for those traveling to Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, officials offer alternative routes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With construction happening on a main roadway in Brown County, Prevea Health is offering some advice if you’re going to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, the Wisconsin DOT began it’s work on the I-43 bridge rehabilitation construction project that has many lanes closed.

For those going to UW-Green Bay for the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, allow extra travel time in order to get to your appointment on time.

Prevea health officials are advising residents to consider taking the following alternative routes to their community vaccination center. Those traveling from 43 South:

Exit on Mason St. in Green Bay, and then turn right onto Mason St.

Turn left at Huron Rd. (Huron Rd. becomes Bay Settlement Dr.)

Turn left at UW-Green Bay’s Bay Settlement Entrance (Leon Bond Dr.)

Stay on Leon Bond Dr., follow the signs to the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic and Kress Center

Residents heading Northbound I-43 on I-43 are being advised to continue north and exit at Webster Avenue. Then take Webster Avenue west to southbound I-43 and follow southbound I-43 to off-ramp east onto northbound WIS 54/57.

Click here to learn more about this next phase of the DOT project, which is anticipated to last until May 27.