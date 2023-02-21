ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Rockers have announced that all of their Sunday games at Capital Credit Union Park will feature a giveaway for fans to take home with them.

In a release, the Rockers stated they will have six home Sunday games, all scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m.

On each of those Sunday games, they will be giving away the following:

June 25: The first 500 kids ages 12 and under will receive a team jersey

The first 500 kids ages 12 and under will receive a team jersey July 9: The first 500 fans will receive a ‘stylish’ pair of sunglasses

The first 500 fans will receive a ‘stylish’ pair of sunglasses July 16: The first fans aged 21 or older will receive a beer bat (no information on the number available)

The first fans aged 21 or older will receive a beer bat (no information on the number available) July 23: The first fans will receive reusable Rockers water bottles (no information on the number available)

The first fans will receive reusable Rockers water bottles (no information on the number available) July 30: Fans will receive the first-ever Rockers vintage bobblehead (no information on the number available)

Fans will receive the first-ever Rockers vintage bobblehead (no information on the number available) August 6: The first 500 fans will receive a Rockers home jersey lunch bag

The Green Bay Rockers also say that all fans will be able to play catch on the field with a complimentary baseball following the conclusion of all Sunday games.

The team also announced their first alternate jersey of the season. The Rockers will be celebrating Polish heritage on Saturday, July 15, and will be named the Rockmani.

Photo Credit: Alex Dozek

Polish Heritage Night will also feature popular Polish foods, Polish beer specials, and live Polka Music before the game.

Tickets for all the Sunday home games can be purchased now through a Fleet Farm Flex Pack, and single-game tickets for every home game will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 21.

The Fleet Farm Flex Packs include six tickets that can be used for any home game, a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, a $10 Fleet Farm gift card, and more.

The full schedule can be found here. Tickets are available on the Green Bay Rockers website.