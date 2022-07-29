ASHWAUBENON, WI (WFRV) – The Green Bay Rockers Baseball team scored big time for NE Wisconsin school kids Friday night.

They had a very successful backpack collection drive for the “Back to School Store” with the Service League of Green Bay.

The Service League says about a quarter of students in the community live at or below the poverty line.

So, supply drives like the one at the ballpark can make all the difference for kids to start off the school year on solid footing.

“We just want kids to be able to walk into school the first day and feel ready,” Service League of Green Bay volunteer Anna Burnette told Local 5 News. “We want them to feed they have what they need and be confident.”

The Service League of Green Bay hopes to help at least 3,000 students.

A home run for the home team and kids everywhere.