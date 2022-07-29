ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Rockers are teaming up with the Service League of Green Bay to help provide back-to-school items to children in need.

Before the Rockers take the field on Friday, July 29, and Sunday, July 31, donations will be accepted during pre-game events which will also include a live concert.

For every ticket sold, $4 will be donated to the Service League of Green Bay.

“With families gearing up to go back to school, it’s a great time to partner with the Service League of Green Bay,” said the Vice President & General Manager of the Green Bay Rockers, John Fanta. “Fans can come out for a fun night at the ballpark and give back for a great cause.”

All items that are donated will go to the Service League’s 2022-2023 Back to School Store. Quality backpacks, shoes, socks, and variety packs of underwear are being accepted.

“Our Back-to-School Store provides over 3,000 students here in our community with the necessary supplies for a successful school year,” said Ashley French, Marketing Chair for The Service League of Green Bay. “It is partnerships with supportive organizations like the Rockers and the outpouring of volunteers that have made the Back-to-School Store a successful community program each year.”

Tickets for the games can be purchased here, they cost $15 and include a box seat and a Rockers hat.