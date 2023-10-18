ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Coming off their first-ever Northwoods League Summer Collegiate World Series Championship, officials with the Green Bay Rockers say they have been named the league’s 2023 Organization of the Year.

In a release from the Rockers, team leadership says they were presented with the award at the Northwoods annual fall league meetings in Willmar, Minnesota.

“We are honored to be recognized as the Northwoods League Organization of the Year after a record-setting season. I can’t thank our ownership, front office, seasonal staff, host families, coaches, players, business and community partners and our fans for their dedication to the Rockers to make this an unforgettable year on and off the field. Our goal has been to make Capital Credit Union Park a place to bring the community together year-round and this award reaffirms that the Rockers brand of affordable fun is resonating in the Greater Green Bay area.” Rockers Vice President and GM John Fanta.

The Rockers, in 2023, ended the season with an overall record of 41-31 in the regular season and were a perfect 4-0 in the postseason as they won their first championship in the team’s 17-year history.

Team officials say Green Bay had a total of 54,271 fans come through their gates over 36 Rockers’ games held at Captial Credit Union Park in 2023.

In addition to on-field success, the organization says it put focus on the fan experience this season as they installed a new 20×80 video board in right field, held live music performances before every home game, and made a number of donations throughout the year.

The now-defending Northwoods League champions say that ticket package renewals are now available for the 2024 season. Fans interested in renewing their ticket packages can do so now by visiting the Rockers website or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225.