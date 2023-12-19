ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Rockers announced on Monday that the 2024 schedule for the defending Northwoods League Champions has been released.

According to a release from the team, the Rockers are set to play in 72 regular season games with 36 of those games being played at home inside Capital Credit Union Park.

Team officials say the Rockers will face 10 out of 26 teams in the Northwoods with those 10 teams being the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Lakeshore Chinooks, Madison Mallards, Wausau Woodchucks, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, Battle Creek Battle Jacks, Kenosha Kingfish, La Crosse Loggers, Minnesota Mud Puppies, and one of the league’s two new additions, the Royal Oak Leprechauns.

Across the 36 home dates, each of which having a live pregame concert, Green Bay is expected to play three games on Mondays, five games on Tuesdays, five games on Wednesdays, seven games on Thursdays, three games on Fridays, seven games on Saturdays, and six games on Sundays.

Team officials say the Rockers season will also include a “Fan Appreciation Night” for the last game of the regular season on Wednesday, August 7 versus the Kenosha Kingfish. The “Fan Appreciation Night” is a game among many different promotions that will be announced at a later time.

As far as the postseason, something the defending champions will hope to be included in once again, the Northwoods uses two different halves of the season to determine playoff participants. Team officials say the first half of the season will end on July 2 with the second half of the season starting the next day, July 3.

The playoff schedule will then start with the sub-divisional round from August 11 to August 13. The Division Championship will be on August 14 followed by the League Championship on August 15 or 16 depending on travel considerations.

Ticket packages, group tickets, and Rockers Flex Packs for the 2024 season are now available for purchase on the team’s website. Tickets can also be bought over the phone at 920-497-7225 or by visiting the front office.

Team officials say the Green Bay Rockers will start their journey in attempting to make history as the first back-to-back league champions on Opening Day in Wausau against the Woodchucks on May 27 before playing the home opener at Capital Credit Union Park against the Woodchucks on Tuesday, May 28.