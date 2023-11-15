ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the Rockers’ 2023 Northwoods League Summer Collegiate World Series Championship run, officials have announced that the team will host a championship celebration for all fans.

According to a release from the Green Bay Rockers, the team will be hosting a party in the TDS Club at Capital Credit Union Park in Ashwaubenon on Thursday, November 16 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Team officials say the entire community is invited to attend as the team celebrates its championship season and Organization of the Year award.

The party is said to include complimentary beer and soda as well as giveaways, photo opportunities with the Northwoods League trophy, and special merchandise deals. Rockers staff says the Rockers Team Apparel Fan Shop has transformed into three “mini-stores” inside the Rodac Suites to help fans get an early start to holiday shopping.

Each “mini-store” will have discounted items for $10, $20, and $30 while also having some Rockers Championship merchandise 50% off. Team Officials say that for every $50 spent, fans will get an entry into a drawing to win an all-inclusive Rodac Suite for one game during the 2024 season.

The party will also provide fans the opportunity to renew their ticket packages which are now available for the 2024 season. Those unable to attend the championship celebration can still renew their ticket packages online or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225.