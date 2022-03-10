ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Rockers have unveiled their new jerseys, mascot, and bat dog for the 2022 season on Wednesday evening.

The team that went under the name of the Green Bay Booyah for the last three seasons rebranded to the Rockers and got to show off a home uniform featuring royal blue pinstripes.

Their road uniforms incorporate a royal blue jersey and grey pants with a royal stripe.

Rockers graphic designer Alyssa Halverson created the alternate jersey that features a guitar with baseball laces around the left shoulder. The guitar neck extends down the left pant leg, acting as the stripe for the pants.

Green Bay Rockers Bat Dog

Green Bay Rockers Mascot

Green Bay Rockers Uniforms

In addition to the uniforms, the team also introduced the team mascot, Rhodie. For those unfamiliar with the entertainment industry, the road crew, or roadies, are support personnel who travel with a band on tour, handling every part of the concert productions except for performing music with the musicians.

Director of Partnerships Brian Kuklinski told the story of how Rhodie always wanted to be a performer but ended up getting stuck as a roadie, until now. At each Rockers home game, Rhodie will have an opportunity to take the stage and entertain the crowd every night while living out his dream.

The Rockers also added a furry companion to assist during games. Luke, the bat dog, is a chocolate lab that is being trained into the role this year by Lindsay Johnson of Miller Heights K9 Academy in Green Bay. He’ll be close to six months old by the time Opening Day arrives and will grab the player’s bat after they complete their at-bat.

The Rockers season is scheduled to begin on May 30 against Wisconsin Rapids. For ticket information click here.