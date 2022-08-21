APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – More than two dozen teams from across northeast Wisconsin gathered in Appleton on Saturday to put some muscle behind their support for veterans.

The Pulling for Honor event is a plane pull competition aimed at raising funds for Old Glory Honor Flight.

This year, teams of 20 met up at the Appleton Flight Center and worked together to pull a 200,000-pound jet plane a distance of 12 feet.

The team that completed the pull in the shortest amount of time was crowned the winner.

Speaking of winners, Local 5 got to catch up with the Green Bay Rugby team who were one of the teams that competed in the challenge.

“It’s a big deal for us, the guys get pretty fired up… We’re defending champions. We pulled a 9.3 so we’re going to try to beat that and set a world record today,” shared Green Bay Rugby team member, Ed Borowitz.

And while no world record was broken this year, the Green Bay Rugby team still managed to pull out another win.

The team pulled the plane a distance of 12 feet in 11.285 seconds, making them this year’s champion.

Event organizers tell Local 5 that as of now, the event has raised $132,000 which exceeds this year’s goal. Organizers note that they are still counting donations that came in after the event.