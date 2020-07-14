Green Bay Sail & Paddle offering summer classes for all ages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local group is getting people out on the water this summer and it’s all about education.

It’s a class that is sure to get your feet wet and you just might learn a thing or two along the way. Green Bay Sail & Paddle have a series of basic sailing classes on deck to keep your sea legs fresh this summer.

“If you’re able or if you’re willing, we can get you on the boat,” says Becky Paul, GBSP Board President. “We have our Basic 1 which is our three-day class, three hours long each and then it goes up to a Basic 2 which is a little more advanced and you actually get to do all of the sailing on your own with very limited interaction from our instructors.”

The classes will even have your most dedicated land lover returning to the water for more. It’s even helped some find comfort in an unlikely spot.

“We have some veterans that come down with maybe PTSD from things that they’ve experienced and they find it very calming and relaxing,” said Paul. “They’re able to take a step away from the norm, the water is calming and it’s a completely different situation or scenario that they’re normally in. They’re learning new things, they’re taken out of their comfort zone and yet the water is providing that comfort that most other things don’t provide.”

And with nothing but a sailboat and open water, you can bet there’s plenty of social distancing.

“We’ve heard from some people from the medical field,” says Peggy Collinsmith, GBSP Board Member. “They came out and said it themselves and went, I think this would be an awesome opportunity for my staff to bring them out here because, honestly, there’s nothing safer than being out in the middle of the water all by yourself. It’s like talk about the most wonderful social distancing to be on the water.”

Green Bay Sail & Paddle will be offering these courses all summer long — up, even through, the month of August. You can find more information about the classes online right here as well as by heading over to their Facebook page.