Green Bay Salvation Army gears up to give, needing volunteers to spread cheer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is hard at work getting toys to local families and looking for volunteers.

A special holiday event just in time to make the holidays merrier for those who may need a little help this season.

For more than 30 years, the Salvation Army has been hosting a Toys for Tots event for families across the community.

The annual Salvation Army Christmas Distribution got underway at about 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

Organizers are hoping to serve more than 5,000 children this holiday season.

However, this year is a little different since visitors are screened upon entry to ensure the safety of those in attendance.

About 19,000 families have signed up for the holiday event, marking a significant impact on the community.

“One of the greatest things of this event and these days is when we see parents who get that glint in their eye because they’ve found just the special toy for their child. As they leave, it’s hearing them be so thankful to our community for helping them have a Merry Christmas,” says Nan Pahl, Director of Social Services at Salvation Army of Green Bay.

And distribution will be happening for those families who are already pre-registered for this year’s event.

The Salvation Army is also still looking for volunteers to help.

The special holiday event will be happening Thursday, Friday, and Monday nights.