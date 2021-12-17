Green Bay Salvation Army holds first Christmas Distribution of presents, food

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A quiet and unassuming storefront at Bayside Marketplace is the home of the Green Bay Salvation Army’s Christmas Distribution Center. They gathered over 100 volunteers and countless donations to make sure 1,500 families in the Green Bay Area have food on the table and presents under the tree when Christmas morning rolls around.

“This is the salvation Army’s Christmas distribution. We have partnered with businesses, with the toys for tots campaign, with the give a kid a book campaign to make sure we have toys and books. We even have food baskets,” said Nan Pahl, the Director of Social Services, for the Salvation Army.

Brooke Dennis said sometimes she struggles and these gifts will make Christmas for her two-year-old son Josiah, “I’m a single parent so I get to let my son enjoy Christmas just like everyone else.”

“When I heard about this I was so excited that he was going to experience Christmas like I did growing up. He’s gonna freak out,” she added.

Volunteers say helping at this event is something they look forward to all year.

“I feel happy,” said Dominique McQueen, a volunteer. “This is really one of my favorite things to do all year. I really do look forward to this so I am just happy and blessed that I am able to give back.”

This Christmas season shoppers and volunteers alike remind everyone giving back where you can is the most important part of the holidays.

“I’m thankful for the community that they do something like this and hopefully as the years go on I’ll be able to contribute and volunteer and help other families,” said Dennis.