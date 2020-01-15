Green Bay Salvation Army short of goal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is asking for help in reaching its goal of $1.335 million in their annual Christmas Campaign.

According to the organization, they have only reached 85% of their goal and will need to re-evaluate programs if the goal is not met.

The Salvation Army states that many families, children, and seniors rely on these programs for food, shelter, and other basic necessities.

“We are grateful to the community for all the donations we have collected so far,” says Major Matt O’Neil, Area Coordinator for The Salvation Army.

O’Neil continues, “But kettles were down about $38,000 compared to last year and we’ve seen a sizeable decrease in donations from mail appeals. If the campaign goal is not met, this will definitely impact the services we provide to those in need, so we are asking for help from the community in the final hour.”

Those who would like to make a donation can do so online at www.sagreenbay.org , by mailing a check to The Salvation Army, 626 Union Court, Green Bay, WI 54303 or by contacting Jeanne Stangel, Director of Development, at jeanne.stangel@usc.salvationarmy.org.