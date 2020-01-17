Green Bay, San Francisco mayors participate in win-win challenge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich has issued another Win-Win Playoff Challenge ahead of the Packers’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Mayor Genrich and San Francisco Mayor London Breed have selected youth development as the community concern of the playoff challenge.

After Sunday’s game, Mayor Genrich, city employees, and Community Foundation employees will volunteer at the Green Bay Boys and Girls Club. Similarly, Mayor Breed, City of San Francisco employees, and San Francisco Foundation employees will volunteer for youth development.

In the spirit of competition, both cities’ mayors and volunteers will wear the winning team’s colors.

“We want to win this challenge again, and we hope to follow it up by issuing a final Win-Win challenge to the community we’ll face in the Super Bowl,” said Mayor Genrich. “Let’s keep this green and gold movement expanding across the country, as well as this unique expression of volunteerism.”

In late December, Mayor Genrich and Dennis Buehler, President of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, created the Win-Win Playoff Challenge, a fresh take on traditional “beer, brat and cheese” challenges.

Their aim was to leverage the National Football League’s influence to bring attention to community concerns, and garner much-needed volunteer time and talent, making playoff season a “win-win” for everyone.