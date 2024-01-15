(WFRV) – Five of the six teams have punched their ticket to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, and with the Buffalo Bills victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, we now know the matchups and television schedule.

Starting off on Saturday, the first game of the weekend on January 20 is C.J. Stroud at the fourth-seeded Houston Texans, who travel to Baltimore to take on MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and the top seed in the AFC, the Ravens. That game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.

Following that game, the Green Bay Packers look to continue their historic run as the youngest team to win a playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, who many consider the Super Bowl favorites. That game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Fox.

Sunday starts off with the Detroit Lions, who finally broke their playoff drought by hosting the winner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Philadelphia Eagles (This article will be updated to solidify the winner after the game concludes). That game is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on NBC.

Finally, the matchup almost all NFL fans are looking forward to between Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills and Chiefs played previously in 2022, where Mahomes and Kelce squeaked by in overtime. That game will air on Local 5 News at 5:30 p.m.

Eight teams remain, but only four will advance to the NFC and AFC Championships. Green Bay is looking to shock the 49ers, who have historically dominated them throughout the last few matchups.

Should Green Bay win, it would be their 5th NFC Championship appearance since 2011, but the Green & Gold had only advanced to the Super Bowl one time in 2011 when Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy won Super Bowl XLV.