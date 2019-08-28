Green Bay school block party gives students, families chance to meet teachers, explore school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A block party hosted by the Howe Community Resource Center and Howe Elementary School gave students the chance to meet their teachers and explore their classrooms.

Students and their families were then able to enjoy a free community block party.

The block party included a picnic with various activities and free food.

Staff at the Resource Center explain what a community school entails.

“A community school is a hub that wraps around the school and provides different things that can create and can reduce barriers for families. This is our second annual one so we can invite the community in and have them be apart of the Howe community,” says Executive Director of Howe Community Resource Center Amanda Johnson.

Local barbers and stylists offered free haircuts for residents partaking in the event as well.