Green Bay School Board discuss student meal services for coming year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay School Board met on Monday night to discuss details on how schools will move forward in the safest way this upcoming year as the coronavirus pandemic persists.

One topic of concern is how schools will handle food service. Green Bay district officials say something discussed in the meeting is having breakfast and lunch be served in the classroom for those in 4-K through second grade.

School board members add that meals could be picked up in the cafeteria for middle and high schoolers and those in third through sixth grade would pick up their meals in the hallways.

According to the Director for Food Services, many of these options have already been in use.

The Director of Food Services Lynette Zalec said, “Hallway serving also within the grades of third through sixth, and we are also looking at setting up models inside of the hallways, that will work very well. It has been practiced before in other departments.”

Officials say other programs like delivering meals to students would continue similar to how they are now.

To find out more about how school’s are planning a safe mode of transportation for students this coming year, click here.

