Green Bay School Board hears from the public

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) On Monday, Green Bay’s School Board will vote on how students will head back to school this fall.

Sunday the public gave their input about the board’s incliniation to start the school year with fully off-site learning.

Green Bay parent, Ryan Vanis says, “If you can mask, schools should be able to open. If I can take my kids to Walmart and I can take them to Target and I can take them to swim, why can’t they go to school?”

Katie did not provide her last name but agrees with the school board that schools should remain closed. “I just wanted to provide my support. I understand this is a really difficult decision. I think it’s better to wait a little bit, practice social distancing and seeing how it works in our community before going full steam ahead.”

In a Green Bay School District survey, 66% of parents said they would send their kids back to school, and many parents voiced support for a blend if in-person and virtual learning.

Martin Weber says, “Even two days a week to start is far better than no in-person learning. Please do the right thing for our kids and vote for the hybrid model.”

Green Bay School District wants to keep in-person learning on hold until the state reaches a 14 day trend — of 5-percent or less — positive COVID-19 tests cases.