Green Bay School Board lets go of Washington Middle School consulting firm

A school is hoping to leave the past few turbulent years behind and keep moving forward.

The Green Bay School Board voted to let go of the consulting firm for Washington Middle School after just one year.

There is progress being made at Washington Middle School.

Its consultant–the American Institution for Research–helped put the academics and behavior on a positive trend.

But the Green Bay School Board canceled its multi-year plan after the first school year.

“They felt that there was enough internal capacity and internal knowledge for us to move forward, and so we have to look at that as a positive,” said John Magas, associate superintendent of continuous improvement.

Suspensions were down 50 percent, and scores in reading and writing were on the rise.

But not enough goals were being hit for the money spent. Which was close to $400-thousand in year one.

With much of the money going toward new strategies.

“Teachers working directly with the literacy and math coaches on improving instructional practice, as well as the leadership coach working with the principal,” he said.

The board feels enough lessons were learned.

“We’re going to have to accelerate our own process of release, but we do have a very competent principal,” said Magas. “We have very solid directors. We have a great staff there. And I do believe that we’ll continue our progress moving forward.”

$216-thousand was set aside for year two of the consult. But now the money will likely be shared throughout the district.

“Some of the money will still be utilized,” he said. “And what that looks like, we want to continue to develop. But I’m sure that it will be in a direction that’s best for Washington.”

In the upcoming school year, student schedules will be changing so that the same groups of teachers have the same groups of kids.

With the hope of providing a more focused bond between teachers and students.