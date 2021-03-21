Green Bay school board meeting to decide how thousands of students will continue learning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Monday, a crucial meeting will decide how thousands of Green Bay public school secondary students will continue learning.

Earlier this month, Green Bay public schools opened their door to Pre-K through 5th graders, four days a week but parents said that wasn’t enough.

Justin Harrison, has five, seven, and fourteen-year-old children in the Green Bay public school system and says, “Just to do whatever gets the most kids in school most of the time; that’s priority number one.”

The Green Bay school board is holding a special meeting, on Monday, to talk about middle and high school students possibly returning to in-person learning four days a week.

Eric Vanden Heuvel, Green Bay Schoolboard President says, “We said very clearly at the last school board meeting that four days a week is going to be the model that we’re going to try to get to and stick with for the remainder of this year.”

Parents of middle and high school-aged kids say the more days added, the more kids benefit.

Harrison says, “At this point, four days is alot better than the zero days that we were getting. So any days that we can gain is beneficial to the kids. The kids would much rather be in school even if they don’t get close contact with their friends. It’s still nice just to be able to be in that setting and to have that routine.”

Four-day learning for secondary kids might become a reality this school year, but standard five-day learning probably won’t happen until next school year.

Vanden Heuvel says, “One of the things that has prevented us is from being able to go to school five days per week is because the virtual students are getting that individualized instruction from their teacher virtually on Wednesdays. Something that we see as a realistic goal is to be able to have students back to five days a week in the fall and four days a week is what we’re trying to figure out.”

This school board meets Monday at 5 pm and the public can submit their input online until 3 pm Monday.

If members of the public wish to provide comment after the cut-off time for written public comments, you may email your comments to the Board of Education at boardofeducation@gbaps.org. All seven board members will receive these comments.