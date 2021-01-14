GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay school board president hopes to have students back in school in four weeks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Local legislators continue to urge the Green Bay Area Public School District to allow students back in school rather than online learning, now the board president is ready to make a move.

According to Representatives John Macco, David Steffen and State Senator Eric Wimberger, the President of the Board of Education Eric Vanden Heuvel responded to the legislators January 12 letter advocating for students returning to school. Their concerns were with online-only classrooms, reduced graduation requirements and increases in failing grades.

Vanden Heuvel tells the group that he hopes to have in-person learning resume sometime in the next four weeks.

Rep. Macco responded to the discussion saying, “I was glad to receive a call from President Vanden Heuvel today and appreciate him taking our constituent concerns seriously. Students whose parents work full-time or have unreliable internet access are getting left behind. I look forward to learning more about the board’s plan and hope it includes an in-person option for all students.”

Vanden Heuvel says he expects to release more details next week as the board finalizes the proposal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: HERE COME THE RAMS

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: VERSUS

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: PICK EM

GREEN BAY NATIN 1/13/21: CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: VERSUS

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: TOP FIVE TWEETS