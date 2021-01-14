Green Bay school board president hopes to have students back in school in four weeks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Local legislators continue to urge the Green Bay Area Public School District to allow students back in school rather than online learning, now the board president is ready to make a move.

According to Representatives John Macco, David Steffen and State Senator Eric Wimberger, the President of the Board of Education Eric Vanden Heuvel responded to the legislators January 12 letter advocating for students returning to school. Their concerns were with online-only classrooms, reduced graduation requirements and increases in failing grades.

Vanden Heuvel tells the group that he hopes to have in-person learning resume sometime in the next four weeks.

Rep. Macco responded to the discussion saying, “I was glad to receive a call from President Vanden Heuvel today and appreciate him taking our constituent concerns seriously. Students whose parents work full-time or have unreliable internet access are getting left behind. I look forward to learning more about the board’s plan and hope it includes an in-person option for all students.”

Vanden Heuvel says he expects to release more details next week as the board finalizes the proposal.