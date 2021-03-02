Green Bay School District announces selection for vacant board member position

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Board of Education announced the selection for the vacant board member position that was created when Kristina Shelton resigned.

According to officials, Laura Laitinen-Warren was selected to fill the position. Laitinen-Warren is a mother of two children in the District and is involved in multiple parts of the District including:

Serving on the Title VI American Indian Education Parent Advisory Committee

The King Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

Adults Supporting King

The Superintendent Parent Advisory Committee

Serving on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force at Marian University

“On behalf of the Board of Education, I want to thank all the candidates that applied for the open seat. I am excited to announce Laura’s appointment to the Board. Her previous experience and commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion will provide a great addition to the board as we work through the immediate crisis of COVID-19 and as we move forward to deeper conversations and efforts regarding equity for all students,” says Eric Vanden Heuvel, Board President.

State law says the vacated Board position is filled with the appointed member until April 2022, then a general election will fill the position.