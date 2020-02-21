Green Bay school district continues its interview process for new superintendent

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area School District continues its interview process for a new superintendent.

On Thursday, Stephen Murley toured Green Bay schools. He currently serves as the Superintendent of Schools for the Iowa City Community School District.

Murley says his experience would make for a smooth transition into Green Bay.

“I think many of you know I grew up down in Oshkosh, so I’m coming home,” Murley told Local 5. “A great opportunity to bring the skills and experience I’ve learned over the last 15 years as a superintendent to Green Bay and hopefully keep the district on the path that it’s on.”

On Wednesday, Local 5 caught up with the other candidate, Sonia Stewart, as she toured the schools.

“I mean, from the very beginning, I feel like everyone has a story to tell as it relates to your city, and they want to tell it,” Stewart said. “There’s a lot of pride here, there’s a lot of aspiration and hope of what is and what can be. There’s a deep commitment to the children of this city and to the staff that staff our schools.”

Stewart has a career in education that spans about two decades.

For more on the candidates, click here.

LATEST POSTS