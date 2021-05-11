Green Bay School District joins lawsuit against E-Cigarette manufacturer

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo a woman buys refills for her Juul at a smoke shop in New York. California is suing the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker, alleging Juul Labs deliberately targeted teenagers with its early marketing campaigns. The lawsuit filed Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, by California’s attorney general is the latest legal action against Juul. The company faces multiple state and federal investigations into whether its early marketing efforts helped spark the current vaping craze among underage users. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Board of Education recently voted to join a mass action suit against Juul Labs, Inc.

According to officials, at the May 10 Board of Education meeting, it was voted on to join the lawsuit against the vaping device manufacturer. The Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPSD) will join other Wisconsin school districts in litigation brought by the Frantz Law Group of California.

“Approximately 14% of high school and middle school students in Brown County and the Green Bay

Area Public School District self-reported having used vaping products in the last 30 days, according to the most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey conducted in the 2018-19 school year,” says Director of Communications and Public Relations Lori Blakeslee.

The next step for the District is to fill out questionnaires on behalf of the District’s high schools. The District has no monetary exposure for court costs or legal fees to participate in the litigation, according to officials.

Frantz Law group retained Lori Lubinsky of Axley Brynelson to act as Wisconsin on behalf of Wisconsin school districts that joined the lawsuit.

