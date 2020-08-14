Green Bay school district moves middle, high school fall sports to spring

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area Public School District has moved all middle and high school fall sports to spring.

Affected sports include football, boys soccer, cross country, girls golf, girls tennis, girls swim and dive, and boys and girls volleyball.

The Green Bay Area Public School District says the high schools will take advantage of the WIAA’s decision to provide schools an opportunity to conduct their fall sports seasons in the spring.

“This decision was not easy, but it was necessary for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes,” stated Superintendent Stephen Murley. “Across the state in both high school and college athletics, there is an acknowledgment that mitigation efforts alone are not enough to stop the spread of COVID-19. In addition, there are troubling reports of athletes who have been infected with COVID-19 having ongoing health issues. Athletics are important to our students, their families, coaches, and school communities. By moving fall athletics to the spring when we hope the activity level of COVID-19 will be greatly reduced, athletes will then be able to participate in the sports they love.”

The District says they considered multiple factors, including:

The District’s ability to mitigate spread of COVID-19 amongst student athletes and coaches

The current rate of community spread of COVID-19

Guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services

On Friday, the WIAA decided low-risk fall sports (cross country, girls golf, girls swimming, and girls tennis) can start practice August 17, with high-risk sports (football, volleyball, and boys soccer) starting practice September 7.

For the FRCC, including mainly teams in the Green Bay area, low-risk sports can start practice September 1.

The FVA, which includes the Fox Valley’s largest schools, will stick with the original dates set by the WIAA.

Football teams that opt for a spring season will play a seven-game schedule with no “culminating event” – i.e.; sectional or state championship competition.

The spring football schedule would begin its first practice dates the week of March 8.

All fall sports can play up to 50 percent of their schedule and still be eligible for spring competition, but the deadline to postpone the fall season without extenuating circumstances (for which many schools apply due to the pandemic) is September 1.

For more on what the WIAA decided on Friday, click here.

