Green Bay School District prepares for summer school as thousands of children enroll

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In just a few weeks summer break begins for thousands of students within the Green Bay School District. But as Kris Schuller reports, this year many families have made the decision to enroll their kids in summer school.

In just a few weeks 21,000 students in the Green Bay School District will end the year and start their summer. But according to Lisa Johnson, nearly a quarter of them will soon be back in a classroom enrolled in summer school.

“We have just under 5,000 students currently enrolled. Some of our grade levels like elementary were up almost 30 percent over enrollment from 2019,” said Johnson, the district’s summer school coordinator.

The district’s summer school program offers virtual and in-person learning – either half or full days, for elementary, middle and high school students with an emphasis on having fun.

“You’re going to see things kind of going back to normal. Still masking, still that social distancing going on, but we’re going to try to have fun this summer in summer school,” said Johnson.

Summer school is free and open to all kids living within the school district’s boundaries. It’s a mix of academics in the morning and enrichment programming in the afternoon. Taught on site by school district partners like the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay.

“There is so much more that kids can learn by doing things like creative arts and STEM activities and exploring new sports and team building,” said Danielle Taylor from the club.

Johnson says summer school keeps students sharp and gives those who need it time to focus on subjects they struggled with this unique school year.

“It really is an opportunity to continue that growth and continue working on those things they didn’t learn this school year, because of the situation,” Johnson said.

An opportunity for families and students to reboot.

“Given the year that we’ve had, right now summer school is really important for our kids,” Johnson said.

The first day of summer school is June 14. You can enroll on the Green Bay School District’s website.