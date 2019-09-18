Green Bay school district shows off new Baird Elementary School

The latest addition to Green Bay Public Schools formally showed itself off during a ribbon-cutting ceremony inside Baird Elementary’s gymnasium.

“It feels great,” said Michael Sheean, Baird Elementary School’s principal. “I want to get back to being a principal, so it’s awesome.”

Baird Elementary has come a long way, and the new $20-million building has a lot to show for it.

“Everywhere you walk around the building, you’re looking outside at trees or grass or the sun’s coming in,” he said. “And that really benefits children when they’re working hard on their academics.”

“Not only do they have access to natural light, but they have access to those environmental views,” said Nathan Schieve, one of the planner’s from Bray Architects. “There’s always that connection between indoors and outdoors.”

It is the district’s first newly constructed school in over 20 years, and safety has come a long way.

“The building is able to be compartmentalized,” he said. “Basically locked down into separate safe zones from the main hallway.”

With that, the school still has work being done on the outside and the district is looking for ways to bring the modern learning environment found at Baird to other schools around the city.

“The ideas that we’ve gotten to incorporate I think really are innovative and create learning environments that will function extremely well for students and staff into the future,” said Schieve.

The new Baird Elementary was part of the $68-million referendum voters passed in 2017.