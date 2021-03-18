Green Bay School District to have special board meeting, talk return to 4 days a week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public School District announced a meeting of the Board of Education on March 22.

According to officials, the meeting will be held in the District Office Building and will only be accessible on a YouTube live stream.

There are two items on the special board meeting agenda including:

GBAPS Forward: Secondary Return to 4 Days Per Week

Recission of 2020-21 Suspension of Board Policies 187 and 188

The meeting starts at 5:00 p.m.

Right after the special board meeting, these items will be discussed:

Public Forum

GBAPS Forward: Summer School

Fund 73 Trust

School Start Date

