Green Bay School District to have special board meeting, talk return to 4 days a week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public School District announced a meeting of the Board of Education on March 22.
According to officials, the meeting will be held in the District Office Building and will only be accessible on a YouTube live stream.
There are two items on the special board meeting agenda including:
- GBAPS Forward: Secondary Return to 4 Days Per Week
- Recission of 2020-21 Suspension of Board Policies 187 and 188
The meeting starts at 5:00 p.m.
Right after the special board meeting, these items will be discussed:
- Public Forum
- GBAPS Forward: Summer School
- Fund 73 Trust
- School Start Date
