Green Bay School District to hold in-person graduations for 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area School District announced that the class of 2021 will be able to walk across the stage at in-person graduation ceremonies.

According to officials, efforts from the Resch Center and the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPSD) were able to find a venue to safely hold the graduation ceremonies.

The four Green Bay Area High Schools will hold their ceremonies at the Resch Center on the following dates and times:

West High School – June 6, 11:00 a.m.

– June 6, 11:00 a.m. East High School – June 6, 3:00 p.m.

– June 6, 3:00 p.m. Southwest High School – June 6, 7:00 p.m.

– June 6, 7:00 p.m. Preble High School – June 9, 7:00 p.m.

According to officials, there will be COVID-19 protocols in place which will include limited guests per student, physical distancing, required face coverings and additional time between ceremonies for cleaning.

GBAPSD will also be livestreaming the ceremonies and will be reocorded and available on YouTube.

GBAPSD’s two charter schools as well as Dr. Rosa Minoka-Hill will have in-person ceremonies. Those schools will have their ceremonies at the following:

Northeast Wisconsin School of Innovation June 7 & 8, Green Bay Botanical Gardens, 5:30 p.m. (two ceremonies will be held due to guest limitations due to COVID-19 mitigation measures)

John Dewey Academy of Learning June 8, Bay Beach Pavilion, 5:00 p.m.

Dr. Rosa Minoka-Hill June 3, Minoka-Hill School, 6:30 p.m.



More information will reportedly be given to the graduating students’ families in the coming weeks, according to the GBAPSD.