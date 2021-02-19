GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay School District’s Security Coordinator wins yearly award

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin School Safety Coordinators Association (WSSCA) announced that Green Bay Public School District’s (GBPSD) own Chris Collar was awarded the 2021 Coordinator of the Year.

According to officials, the award is present annually to a WSSCA member, and the award includes $1,000 to use toward the District’s school safety program.

GBPSD says Collar has been a WSSCA member since August 2016 and earned his WSSCA/Department of Public Instruction School Safety Coordinator Certification in 2019.

Collar has worked with a other school districts across Wisconsin to help share resources and knowledge. Officials say, Collar has successfully managed the District’s Wisconsin Department of Justice School Safety Grant over the two previous school years.

