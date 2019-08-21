Green Bay school employee arrested for alleged sexual assault of child

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Green Bay Southwest High School employee has been arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child.

Court records show charges of repeated sexual assault of the same child and sexual assault of a student by school staff have been recommended for 31-year-old Courtney Roznowski.

Roznowski is listed as a paraprofessional in the staff directory at Green Bay Southwest.

The school district released the following statement:

“The District and Southwest High School administration have been made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by a support staff member with a student. In response, the District will be placing the staff member on unpaid administrative leave while the allegations are investigated. The District asks that if anyone has additional information to contact the Green Bay Police Department.”

Local 5 has reached out to the Green Bay Police Department and officers say they will release a statement this afternoon.