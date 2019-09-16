Green Bay school makes list for ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Green Bay school has made the list for America’s Healthiest Schools.

According to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, Bay View Middle School is one of 355 schools nationwide to meet a set of criteria set by the Healthier Generation.

Criteria included serving healthier meals and snacks, getting students moving more, offering high-quality health and physical education, and empowering school leaders to become healthy role models.

Healthier Generation says Bay View is one of only eight schools nationwide to receive the highest level of distinction – the National Healthy Schools GOLD Award.

For a complete list of America’s Healthiest Schools, click here.