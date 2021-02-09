Green Bay schools move up start date for in-person learning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In-person learning at Green Bay schools has a new tentative start date, after a four to two vote agreed to move the start date up.

According to officials, the approved plan will bring the students back to in-person learning starting on Mar. 1.

Grades 3K-5 will return four days a week beginning on Mar. 1, while grades six and nine will start a hybrid model.

One week later on Mar. 8 grades seven, eight and ten through twelve will return.

The school board also voted to have an emergency board meeting if COVID-19 cases exceed 600 per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days.