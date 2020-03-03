Green Bay schools participate in National Read Across America Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Monday, the Green Bay Area School District took part in National Read Across America Day. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach proclaimed that all schools in the district would celebrate the day.

Exec. Streckenbach and Michelle Langenfeld, the district’s superintendent, read Dr. Suess books to the kindergarten class at Doty Elementary School. It’s all in an effort to help students become more interested in reading.

“They love it. Every day I pull in books from the library. We show books that are on YouTube, and they love it, they just soak it up,” says Anne Harswick, a teacher at Doty. “They have books in their book bins, they read every day.”

Read Across America is typically celebrated on the first Monday in March or Dr. Suess’s birthday.

LATEST STORIES