DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds of singers and dancers from across the state were destined for De Pere over the weekend.

Green Bay Preble High School’s “Rendezvous” took home the title of Grand Champion in their division at the Destination De Pere Let’s Jam show choir competition on Saturday.

Preble’s “Center Stage,” Green Bay East High School’s “Rhapsody in Red” and New London High School’s “Vision” all qualified for the finals competition. Sauk Prairie High School’s “Executive Session” show choir won first place.

Seventeen show choirs from middle and high schools around Wisconsin competed at the event.

Preble’s “Rendezvous” and “Center Stage” will join show choirs from Green Bay’s Southwest High School and a high school and middle school from Neenah for the upcoming Fort Atkinson Showcase 2023 competition on Saturday, February 11.