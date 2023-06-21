GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – As the world waits for word on the missing people in a Titanic exploration submersible, Local 5 News is getting a unique perspective from divers who look for shipwrecks in Lake Michigan and around the world.

The owner of Green Bay Scuba showed us his three-person ambient pressure submarine.

They use it for exploring shipwrecks, of which there is an abundance in Lake Michigan.

He has decades of experience in both diving and teaching. The Navy Veteran says submersibles are an engaging way to explore below the surface but noted that what they use is completely different from the Oceangate vessel that’s lost.

“The one that’s lost is a one-atmosphere submarine,” explained Green Bay Scuba owner Alan Pahnke. “This means that the pressure on the inside of the submarine is what we are here so they can come up without worrying about decompression.”

Still, Alan feels for the families who must be devastated at this point by not knowing.

Even if the vessel did surface he said they’re bolted in and need to have somebody from the outside open the sub for them.

“And who knows where they are,” Pahnke added. “They could be on the bottom. They could be neutrally buoyant in the water column, floating around. They could be on the surface and they just can’t find them. But they’re stuck in there until someone finds them because they can’t get out themselves.”

Green Bay Scuba teaches folks how to dive and use scuba equipment and goes on trips all over the world.