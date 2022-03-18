GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Department reports that they are seeing an uptick in calls for service related to fake pills.

According to a Facebook post, the vast majority of pills recovered resemble Oxycodone M30 tablets. The counterfeit tablets have similar markings on them but also contain fentanyl.

Fentanyl is very dangerous as it can be up to 100 times more powerful than morphine. Officers say there has been a surge in the use of these pills in teens and young adults.

The Green Bay Police Department says if you suspect that any pills are counterfeit, do not touch them with your bare hands as fentanyl is able to be absorbed through your skin and contact your local police department.

