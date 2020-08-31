GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay sees weekend protests

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police worked to control a group of demonstrators in the downtown area Saturday night.

Police say the unrest began around 8 p.m.

According to a WFRV Local 5 crew on scene, the group was made up of mostly young people.

Police squad cares could be seen positioned between protesters and traffic. Officers were notifying the group that they did not have a permit to march in the streets.

