GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With tomorrow’s deadline for seniors to enroll in a Medicare Advantage program, we spoke with people over 65 to see how it has benefitted them.

Green Bay resident Mark Schahczenski has been covered by the advantage program for two years and was just signing up for his third when we spoke to him.

He says, “I probably would not have retired because I don’t believe in living without health insurance.”

Schahczenski is not the only person grateful for the program. Another Green Bay native Delton Tills says he would not have had eye surgery to fix his vision without it.

Tills says, “It’s important because it gives you a cushion between what you might have saved and the cost of an operation.”

According to the Better Medicare Alliance, seniors save an average of $2,000 per year on the advantage program, and that premiums have gone down about 8% for this upcoming year.

BMA President and CEO Mary Beth Donahue says, “It’s really important for caregivers, family, and friends to guide seniors in this process.”

Some benefits that the advantage program covers include vision, dental, and hearing.

There are 43 different Medicare Advantage plans to choose from. For more information, click here.