Green Bay set to host pyromusical fireworks display to salute local heroes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay residents and healthcare heroes are all in for a fun and safe community event on May 30 called, “Socially Distant Night Show” to honor all local heroes in the community.

On Wednesday, DTG Pyrotechnics and Special FX announced that they are partnering with several other production and entertainment companies to host Green Bay’s first-ever drone show in a “pyromusical” firework display on May 30 at the Bay Beach Amusement Park.

DTG Pyrotechnics says that this event is to honor all local heroes including healthcare workers, firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, truckers who move our goods, grocers who have been helping keep food supply going, and several more.

The organization notes that the event will allow vehicles to pull up with their families in their vehicle, and watch the show live with broadcast audio.

There will be limited viewing at the location to ensure social distancing practices.

DTG Pyrotechnics says they are looking to bring on a professional video crew to offer a dynamic and engaging live stream for residents to be able to also enjoy the show from home.

DTG Pyrotechnics states, “The people of our community need a win. We have been locked up in our homes during this unusual time craving to get out, do events, and socially interact…It is in community events that we build communities and bond families with exceptional experiences and creating memories.”

