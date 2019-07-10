Green Bay shares new concept plan for Shipyard District

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The City of Green Bay is sharing new information on their planned redevelopment of the Shipyard District, including a new concept plan.

The latest concept plan includes a great lawn, beer garden, urban beach, a marina, and shipping containers that will likely be used for various restaurant and stores.

One of the most noticeable differences, however, is the current plan does not include a sports field, which was highlighted in previous concept plans for the Shipyard Districts. At one point, the Green Bay Bullfrogs planned to play at a new stadium in the district, but the team decided to leave for Ashwaubenon instead.

The city also released the results of a recent survey, which you can find with this link.

City officials plan to share more information about their concept plan in an open house Wednesday, July 17 during the Farmers’ Market on Broadway. That will take place from 3-8 p.m. at the Old Fort Square.