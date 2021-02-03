Green Bay shelter offers help to the homeless as bitter cold approaches

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Area homeless shelters are well aware of the brutal winter weather headed our way. And they tell our Kris Schuller that as always, they are ready to help.

According to Storm Team 5 our mild Wisconsin winter is about to come to an end. With 3-6 inches of snow on Thursday and the coldest temperatures we’ve had this season – soon after.

“Wind chills could drop anywhere from -20 to -35 degrees below zero,” said Meteorologist Jordan Lamers.

But when the snow falls and bitter cold settles in as expected New Community Shelter is ready to help.

“There are people that are still out there, living on the streets or what not. Now is the time to come in if you need help,” said Kris Olson.

Olson works for New Community Shelter where some 400 people were given a place to temporarily live in 2020. And she says they are ready to welcome more.

“If they are from Brown County they can come in and get help from us,” Olson said.

“There is a definite huge need in our community we’ve seen here at our shelter and other shelters,” said shelter employee Jack Mellberg.

But with the pandemic, there are COVID-19 protocols.

“We do temperatures here in the shelter twice a day and we’re constantly monitoring our folks. We do the screening procedures for people coming in,” said Olson.

But here the homeless will find a bed, a good meal and even warm clothing.

“We’re here, we’re ready to serve these folks,” said Olson.

Tools to help the homeless facing the bitter cold.

“Anytime you have a wind chill which is at – 20 degrees or below, frostbite can settle in within 15 minutes,” Lamers said.

And New Community Shelter says they are always in need of donations of clothing or cash.