GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the freezing temperature over the next few days, a local homeless shelter is getting ready for an influx of people seeking shelter.

Executive Director Jesse Brunette with St. John’s Ministries detailed how their staff are preparing to accommodate everyone looking for shelter.

“We do see more numbers of guests presenting typically when the weather is this bad, so we’ll have additional staff working. In extreme situations, in the past, we also keep the shelter open during the day or extend hours of the daytime resource center, so we’re very adaptable to what the needs are in that moment,” Brunette says.

Last week brought 2 major snow storms, which led St. John’s to reach the capacity of people staying at their Men’s and Women’s shelters, but Brunette says the organization will do whatever it takes to account for everyone.

He says, “We currently have the space to meet people’s needs, and we won’t turn people away who present to us for shelter. We always want to provide a path out of homelessness and make shelter during inclement weather is a big part of that.”

To make sure St. John’s has enough room for everyone, the organization will even give rides between facilities to people seeking shelter.