Green Bay Shipyard project to include revitalizing current housing, surrounding neighborhoods

Green Bay city leaders are updating the public about its plan to renovate an area near the Shipyard district.

Plans for the district near the South Broadway corridor have evolved since the Shipyard project’s inception more than two years ago.

It’s public input that changed those initial ideas.

“We first started with the baseball stadium, then we moved to just kind of a multi-purpose stadium and then through a lot of these events the stadium disappeared,” says Kevin Vonck, the city’s development director. “What we found was the resident’s desire to have more of a multi-purpose space, to have these open grass areas, to have waterfront amenities.”

Now city leaders say it’s about more than that, while plans for the Shipyard involves building new housing like lofts, they’re turning their focus to revitalizing the housing that’s already there.

“It is an older neighborhood and it definitely needs a good facelift,” says Jim Ridderbush, with the Marquette Park Neighborhood Association.

The original development agreement for the Shipyard called for $10 million plus an additional one million that would be used to improve infrastructure in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Improvements like fixing streets, sidewalks, lighting and landscaping, all ways to increase area property values.

“When we look at this area, initially it had some lower property values in the city,” says Vonck. “It’s geographically constrained, it’s cut off by Ashland Avenue through the railroad tracks and there’s been some challenges in terms of who’s invested in the area.”

Wednesday’s meeting is just the start of the revitilization the Shipyard district is calling for along with the people who call the area home.

“If they’re going to revitalize the shipyard project, you want everything around it to look just as good as the cadillac ship,” says Ridderbush.

Green Bay is one of six communities in the nation receiving assistance through the Building Blocks program, aimed at helping communities become more sustainable.