GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay should prepare for road closures near N. Danz Avenue, near railroad crossing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- If your daily commute contains heading down North Danz Avenue, you may want to find a new path for Monday, December 6.

The City of Green Bay released details of a temporary road closure for repairs on a railroad crossing.

The release was distributed on behalf of the Canadian National Railway. Officials say the traffic impacts will be felt on Danze Avenue between Morrow Street and Univesity Avenue, over on the East side of the city.

They expect the repairs to run between 7 a.m. on Monday and the roads should reopen by 5 p.m. that evening. A detour will be placed on Morrow Street to Henry Street going to University Avenue.

Now residents, businesses, and Danz Elementary School will still have access during these repairs the City says. Organizers also say that weather conditions can lead to the repairs to postpone when the day arrives.

