GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A pair of young Green Bay siblings have come up with a delicious way to help raise money to help an essential cause.

Myla and Grady are selling lemonade on Friday and into the weekend with half of their proceeds going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The duo says that they are doing it just for the simple love of helping others.

“Last year we did it and they just inspired us to do it again because we got a really nice card saying ‘you helped someone’ and we just want to help someone again,” said Myla.

When asked how it makes them feel to be able to help someone in need, Grady said without hesitation, “Really happy.”

Stop by 2420 Deer Trail in Green Bay anytime today or through the weekend to quench your thirst and help a great cause and even better children for only 50 cents a cup.