Green Bay small businesses hope consumers spend stimulus dollars in their stores

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The coronavirus has hit many people’s pocketbook hard, particularly when it comes to small business owners. But soon stimulus checks of at least $600 will be distributed. And as Kris Schuller found out, business owners are hopeful some of that cash heads their way.

At Elevate Nutrition, Jessica Gwidt serves her customers nutritional drinks on a cold, snowy day. And she is hopeful that when stimulus checks of at least $600 are sent out, some of those funds are spent in her store.

“More money in people’s pockets means more money for us too, so we’re hopeful,” said Gwidt.

Elevate is just one of 140 businesses in the Military Avenue Business District that Leah Weycker represents. She says any extra income would make a big difference for small businesses.

“For the general consumer, if they concentrate on spending local that does make a big impact for our community,” Weycker said.

Weycker believes that some money distributed in stimulus checks earlier this year in the Cares Act was actually saved and put to use this Christmas season.

“I think definitely people used the money locally this year,” Weycker said.

And Brian Johnson from On Broadway agrees, crediting a shop local campaign that has resonated with consumers visiting Military Avenue and the Broadway shopping districts. A trend which he hopes continues with more stimulus on the way.

“If we can think about our small businesses the way we think about the large ones when it comes to spending the pandemic checks, we’ll see that money recycled in our community ten times over,” Johnson said.

In small businesses – like Elevate Nutrition.

“We’re hoping this will bring people into the community a little bit more or else get them in our store more often, than they have already,” Gwidt said.

The pandemic recovery bill includes direct payments of at least $600 to eligible adults.

