GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -Eugene Smalls once was a kid who ran around the streets and at 16 was heading in the wrong direction.

“I was in jail as a youth, in and out, doing things,” he admits from his office at the Micah Center where he’s been a case worker for the homeless with St. John’s Ministries for 9 years.

He told Local 5 News that it was his faith that took him up and out of that dead end to where he is now, a highly accomplished social worker.

“I stood by what I said I would do. Go to school. Be successful. Besides, I wanted to be a young man, not a young thug in the streets.”

His official title might be Case Manager, but watch him at work and you’ll see he does so much more.

“I think I focus more now on helping people find their heart and take this journey called life.”

There’s also his work with college students that recently garnered him “Field Instructor of the Year” in Wisconsin from Concordia University.

“I was shocked. I didn’t expect that. I go to work every day and do my thing. I love what I do to help students and invest in their lives. Now I get a reward for it. That’s pretty cool”

Smalls is still running the streets. But, in a much different way from his troubled youth.

You might see him with the “Project Joseph” van. That’s a job program that makes sure those who want a new start can get transportation to the job they need to become financially secure.

Smalls also cares about their personal and spiritual well-being.

“The relationships we build are most important to me. It’s not just about getting somebody housed. I get to meet somebody. They have a unique story, like mine. You get an opportunity to love somebody and do it to the best of your power.”

Smalls says he wants to pursue a Master’s Degree knowing that his faith and positive attitude will see him through.