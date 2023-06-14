GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The oldest square dancing group in Wisconsin, green bay squares, held a special dance session tonight at St James Park.

They say they “sashayed” here Wednesday night because they wanted to show a wider audience of people what square dancing is all about and how fun it is.

“You can’t find anywhere else to go for as cheap,” the group’s president, Jeff LaPoint, told Local 5 News. “And it’s good for your brain,” added the vice president, Carol LaPoint. “It’s good for your body.”

The Green Bay Squares describe themselves as a “mainstream square dance club.”

It was established in 1945.

They dance on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays in Green Bay.

They started square dance lessons on June 8th at Oak Park Place, 421 Erie Rd., Green Bay.

The first lesson is free.

Call 920-379-1754 for more information.